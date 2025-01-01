The Genius Way To Amp Up Trader Joe's Garlic Gondolas

Despite entering a bit of a rocky patch with recalls recently, Trader Joe's continues to be a mainstay staple in the grocery store circuit. Just about everyone's got their must-buy TJ products, and completely fresh faces to the Trader Joe's scene can find something to love waiting for them on the shelves. Garlic gondolas are the latest hot ticket item, now flying off the shelves thanks to some good old-fashioned TikTok trends. These little guys are essentially bread boats loaded up with cheese and infused with an intense garlic flavor. On their own, they make for a delightful side to any breakfast, lunch or dinner. But put in just a bit of elbow grease, and you can turn garlic gondolas into a full on meal. The trick? Meatballs.

Well, you might need a few other ingredients, because you're about to turn your garlic gondolas into a meatball sub. Grab some marinara sauce, mozzarella, and your favorite homemade meatballs (or store-bought, since Trader Joe's makes a mean meatball, too). Cook up the bread and meatballs separately. Once they're all done, layer your meatballs into the bottom, dollop on some marinara and top it with mozz. Toss that into your oven and broil it for a few minutes, until the cheese is melty and has a lovely brown color, and you're done!