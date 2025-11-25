Forget The Oven, This Kitchen Appliance Is The Key To Easy Stuffing

The beauty of making stuffing in the slow cooker (beyond being a generally easier method) is that it allows you to have more control over how long it cooks and what its texture ultimately turns out to be compared with making the side dish in the turkey itself. This is one of the reasons why Bobby Flay prefers making dressing rather than stuffing. And while Flay does still make his version of it in the stove in order to obtain a nice crust on top, similar results can be achieved with the use of a slow cooker. It's notably more difficult to get a crispy top on your slow cooker stuffing due to its tendency to trap in moisture, but you can always grease the kitchen appliance beforehand to improve the crispiness of the stuffing's edges.

Beyond just stuffing, however, the slow cooker can be used for several other Thanksgiving favorites if you're limited on oven space or just want to be able to walk away from the kitchen to attend to other things. Great examples of simple slow cooker recipes are mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, and macaroni and cheese; all of which can be made in just a few hours. While making all these dishes at once might necessitate a triple slow cooker to get the job done, there's no doubt that Thanksgiving can be made much easier with the countertop appliance at your disposal.