The Bold Way To Spice Up Cold Brew Coffee For Maximum Flavor

A spiced, souped-up iced latte or cold brew is easy to find, especially during that time of year when Aldi has pumpkin spice cold foam and Starbucks has eggnog cold foam. For homemade cold brew, though, there's something fresher about spicing it yourself. You just need to get your technique right and make sure it all blends well. To that end, we spoke to coffee expert Andrea Allen, the co-founder of Onyx Coffee Lab, the U.S. Barista Champ in 2012 and 2020, and the 2021 World Barista Runner-Up.

When we asked Allen what spices she prefers in cold brew, she said that cinnamon, clove, and vanilla are all amazing flavors for the holiday season — she's also heard of adding red pepper for a genuinely spicy cold brew. Whole spices will be more fresh than pre-ground spices, but whichever you choose, Allen says to prepare the spice and your cold brew separately. "My thought is that spices are best prepared whole or chopped and steeped in hot water. You can boil them and then continue to do so until the water is reduced to a concentrate." You can also add sugar to create a sweeter syrup if you like. In any case, once you steep your spices separately, let them cool down and then add them to individual glasses rather than the whole cold brew batch.