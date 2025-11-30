This Store-Bought Ham Label Raises A Red Flag We Just Can't Ignore
Maybe you're planning to bake one on Thanksgiving as an alternative for those who don't like turkey. Maybe you're getting one for Christmas and storing it in your freezer in the meantime. Maybe you want to make it as soon as possible because you're just that hungry for pork. Either way, you really can't go wrong with ham, whether a spiral ham or those cold cut slices you can get from the grocery store. But if you decide to go shopping for ham, keep an eye out for this label: "water added." If you see it, it means you're not getting the kind of ham experience you deserve.
For those whose knowledge of ham water extends only as far as that "Arrested Development" bit, here's what you need to know. Manufacturers are allowed to inject a certain amount of water (or more accurately, brine) into their ham, so long as they remain within certain thresholds. The idea is to make smaller amounts of ham more substantial (improving the profit margin), as well as to keep it a little more moist for you, the consumer. But what this really means is that you're getting, well, a pretty watery ham. If you want that strong, savory pork flavor, you're not going to get as much of it with water added.
What different water labels on ham mean
There are a few different ham labels that refer to the amount of water added, some of which are better than others. "Ham" refers to a ham with no water added, while "ham with natural juices" may have up to 8% added water as weight. Both of these are in the safe zone, so to speak: You'll get a pretty satisfying experience with either. "Water added," which can contain up to 10% added water as weight, is a little more dicey, but can still be passable. "Ham and water product," on the other hand, you'll want to avoid completely, as it can contain any amount of added water. In other words, you'll get a product with the consistency of a pork-flavored dish sponge.
So, do your best to avoid ham with water added. Get just plain "ham" if you can, and "ham with natural juices" if you can't. Once you get that squared away, you can go about preparing it for the big day, whether you're studding it with cloves (which isn't the hack you think it is) or cutting spiral ham like a pro. And after the main event, you can make use of the leftover ham in five different ways.