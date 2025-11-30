This Store-Bought Ham Label Raises A Red Flag We Just Can't Ignore

Maybe you're planning to bake one on Thanksgiving as an alternative for those who don't like turkey. Maybe you're getting one for Christmas and storing it in your freezer in the meantime. Maybe you want to make it as soon as possible because you're just that hungry for pork. Either way, you really can't go wrong with ham, whether a spiral ham or those cold cut slices you can get from the grocery store. But if you decide to go shopping for ham, keep an eye out for this label: "water added." If you see it, it means you're not getting the kind of ham experience you deserve.

For those whose knowledge of ham water extends only as far as that "Arrested Development" bit, here's what you need to know. Manufacturers are allowed to inject a certain amount of water (or more accurately, brine) into their ham, so long as they remain within certain thresholds. The idea is to make smaller amounts of ham more substantial (improving the profit margin), as well as to keep it a little more moist for you, the consumer. But what this really means is that you're getting, well, a pretty watery ham. If you want that strong, savory pork flavor, you're not going to get as much of it with water added.