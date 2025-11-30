Save Your Money And Avoid This Wendy's Lemonade We Ranked The Worst

After chowing down on a square Wendy's burger or dunking a handful of chicken tendys in a slew of sauces, a few glugs of crisp, refreshing, sweet-tart lemonade will hit the spot. At Wendy's, you actually have four different flavor options for what the chain refers to as Dave's Craft Lemonades — it's definitely not Minute Maid, though you can still order this if you need a sugar-free option.

At the time of writing, this citrusy beverage quartet includes All-Natural, Pineapple Mango, Strawberry, and Tangerine Twist, though, when a taste tester from The Takeout sampled them, Blueberry Pomegranate was on the menu instead of the tangerine number. In his ranking of all of Wendy's lemonades, he was disappointed to find Pineapple Mango at the bottom of the list, especially since he was personally a big fan of these fruity flavors.

Unfortunately, the taste of Wendy's Pineapple Mango Lemonade just fell flat. It tasted dull and boring, and the promised fruits barely made an appearance. "The mango flavor is present, but neither the pineapple nor mango flavor is strong enough to give this lemonade a lively pop," he lamented.