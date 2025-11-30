Save Your Money And Avoid This Wendy's Lemonade We Ranked The Worst
After chowing down on a square Wendy's burger or dunking a handful of chicken tendys in a slew of sauces, a few glugs of crisp, refreshing, sweet-tart lemonade will hit the spot. At Wendy's, you actually have four different flavor options for what the chain refers to as Dave's Craft Lemonades — it's definitely not Minute Maid, though you can still order this if you need a sugar-free option.
At the time of writing, this citrusy beverage quartet includes All-Natural, Pineapple Mango, Strawberry, and Tangerine Twist, though, when a taste tester from The Takeout sampled them, Blueberry Pomegranate was on the menu instead of the tangerine number. In his ranking of all of Wendy's lemonades, he was disappointed to find Pineapple Mango at the bottom of the list, especially since he was personally a big fan of these fruity flavors.
Unfortunately, the taste of Wendy's Pineapple Mango Lemonade just fell flat. It tasted dull and boring, and the promised fruits barely made an appearance. "The mango flavor is present, but neither the pineapple nor mango flavor is strong enough to give this lemonade a lively pop," he lamented.
What do people think about Wendy's Pineapple Mango Lemonade?
Folks online seem to like Wendy's Pineapple Mango Lemonade, but they do echo some of the same opinions as our taste tester. YouTube reviewer Darrel Dupit found the drink refreshing and tasty, but said that the predominant taste was lemon rather than the tropical fruits. They also said it was quite sweet, a sentiment echoed by a commenter on the video. The YouTuber behind The Southern Snack also enjoyed the drink but admitted that the pineapple flavor was lacking. Drewsfoodreviews called it "not too bad," saying that it tasted like tart lemonade more than the other fruits and that the mango flavor, especially, was drowned out (via YouTube).
Of course, some people raved about the drink online. One Redditor rated the lemonade a 10 out of 10, saying, "Had this today, and man does it absolutely hard carry the entire meal." However, it seems like most people who shared their opinions on the internet found the drink to be largely unremarkable — good, but not great. The Pineapple Mango Lemonade isn't unpalatable per se, but you're definitely better off buying any of the other lemonades on Wendy's menu.