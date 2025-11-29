Say Goodbye To Space Problems In The Fridge With A Simple Organization Tip

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It may seem like freeing up space in the refrigerator would be even simpler than decluttering the entire kitchen, but fridge organization is a different beast, and it can get frustrating. If you're like me, there is an abundance of small bottles, jars of condiments, and various other ingredients that all need to stay cold, often leaving little room for those leftovers you want to revive later. The key is to give all those items their own designated space so they don't become an obstacle to work around when you want to store more groceries.

The fridge door can only hold so much. Instead of trying to cram everything into the tight quarters of those shallow shelves, consider purchasing storage bins dedicated to stashing all those stray containers. You can repurpose cardboard six-packs to store a few condiments, but plastic bins hold more and have a cleaner look.

This 12-pack of Sterlite 6-quart clear plastic storage boxes won't break the bank, and it comes with enough containers that you'll likely have some leftover to address other storage needs elsewhere in the kitchen or around the house. At just under 5 inches in height, they should fit on any shelf you choose. If not, just adjust the fridge shelves to accommodate whatever you plan to store in the bins.