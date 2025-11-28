The Old-School Method Of Preserving Cheese That You Seriously Shouldn't Do

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Keeping your cheese from turning blue against your wishes can be tough. Your average wedge of brie only stays good for a week in the fridge after opening, and though you can freeze some cheeses like mozzarella, the catch is that freezing can really mess up its texture. An old-school cheese hack floating around the internet (although it's much older than that) suggests that coating your cheese with butter before wrapping it in wax paper or parchment can help preserve it. Still, we asked Molly Browne, education director at Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, about her thoughts on buttering up your cheese.

Browne has heard of the strategy. But, compared to other methods for preserving cheese, she said, "Anyone attempting to preserve their cheese in butter at home is doing too much! Way too much." Using butter to preserve cheese is a method that U.S. cheesemakers reportedly used in the 18th century, but it makes little sense to apply butter to cut surfaces of modern cheese. Browne gave three reasons why you shouldn't: "First, you're altering the intended flavor and texture profile of the cheese that you ostensibly bought for its flavor and texture profile. Second, you're creating optimal conditions for unwanted microflora to colonize the surfaces of your cheese. And finally, you're wasting perfectly good butter, which is a crime against dairy." She made one exception — if you actually enjoy the taste of butter and cheese, then go ahead, but it's not worth the trouble if your only goal is preservation.