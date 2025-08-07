Keep Cheese Fresh For A Whole Lot Longer With A Simple Vinegar Hack

Cheese is one of those ingredients that can instantly make almost any meal better — whether you grate it over pasta, sprinkle it onto salads, or add it to your stuffing. But nothing ruins a meal quicker than realizing your favorite cheese has gone moldy since you last used it. Bacteria tend to attack exposed cheese quickly, which can make it tricky to use up all the cheese before it spoils. Thankfully, a little white vinegar is all it takes to keep it fresher for longer.

Wrapping your cheese in a paper towel dipped in vinegar, before placing it in an airtight container or bag, will preserve the shelf-life of your cheese significantly. The vinegar's high level of acidity acts as a barrier, keeping bacteria away while still keeping your cheese moist enough to stay fresh. This hack works best for hard and semi-hard cheeses, but steer clear of softer or fresher kinds like ricotta cheese – the vinegar can negatively impact their texture and flavor.