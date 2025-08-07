Keep Cheese Fresh For A Whole Lot Longer With A Simple Vinegar Hack
Cheese is one of those ingredients that can instantly make almost any meal better — whether you grate it over pasta, sprinkle it onto salads, or add it to your stuffing. But nothing ruins a meal quicker than realizing your favorite cheese has gone moldy since you last used it. Bacteria tend to attack exposed cheese quickly, which can make it tricky to use up all the cheese before it spoils. Thankfully, a little white vinegar is all it takes to keep it fresher for longer.
Wrapping your cheese in a paper towel dipped in vinegar, before placing it in an airtight container or bag, will preserve the shelf-life of your cheese significantly. The vinegar's high level of acidity acts as a barrier, keeping bacteria away while still keeping your cheese moist enough to stay fresh. This hack works best for hard and semi-hard cheeses, but steer clear of softer or fresher kinds like ricotta cheese – the vinegar can negatively impact their texture and flavor.
Tips when using this vinegar method
It's best to stick with plain white vinegar for this hack, since it has a neutral flavor and won't affect the taste of the cheese. Apple cider vinegar or other flavored vinegars may work, but they are likely to impart unwanted flavor. When dampening the paper towel with vinegar, always make sure to squeeze out any excess before wrapping it around the cheese — introducing too much moisture can actually increase the spoilage rate.
To keep the cheese as fresh as possible, check on it every few days, replacing or re-wetting the paper towel with vinegar as needed. And remember to always place your wrapped cheese in an airtight container or bag — this limits the oxygen exposure, which also helps reduce mold growth. It's also a good idea to store it in the crisper drawer of your fridge, where humidity levels are easily controlled. With this simple vinegar hack, you can enjoy every last slice of cheese — no mold in sight.