Here's How Long Ricotta Cheese Stays Good For After Opening

Just imagine getting ready to layer your lasagna, but the forgotten container of ricotta cheese has developed some mold on its lid. One of the most disappointing moments in a home kitchen is when you reach into the refrigerator for the key ingredient you thought you had stowed away, only to find it's expired.

Ricotta cheese is smooth, fresh, and versatile in its uses but shouldn't be left to age in the refrigerator for a month. According to the USDA, opened ricotta cheese will stay good in the refrigerator for up to a week at most. While ricotta can of course be used for a lasagna dinner, it can also get dolloped onto a pizza or even baked into a cheesecake. In fact, straining ricotta cheese is great for baked goods as its reduced liquid content can lead to a firmer, creamier cake. Even more surprising, making ricotta cheese at home isn't a heavy lift and doesn't take the knowledge of a cheesemonger to accomplish.

However, the only way for you to make the best lasagna or to get the most use out of your homemade ricotta is to use it before it starts to turn. Storing the opened ricotta correctly and checking for signs of spoilage are the best ways to ensure the cheese lasts for its full lifespan.