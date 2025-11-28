The Perfect Time To Add Potatoes To Your Homemade Soup

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're trying to make potato soup that contains other vegetables, whether it's a classic potato soup with onions and celery or a cold potato soup like vichyssoise with leeks, balancing the flavors of all these ingredients should be top of mind. How do you do that? We spoke to chef Matthew Ryle, author of a new cookbook, French Classics: Easy and Elevated Dishes to Cook at Home, and the answer lies in when you add the spuds to the soup.

"Once your vegetables have been gently sweated and have given up their flavor, that is the moment to bring in the potatoes," Ryle said. The sweating process uses steam to soften without browning, releasing aromas and flavors into the broth.

Ryle continued, "There is little to gain from sweating [potatoes]; potatoes don't soften through gentle heat, they need to be simmered to become tender." Adding them too early will do nothing but take attention away from the other vegetables like leeks, which he calls the "true flavor builders" of the soup's base. The exact timeframe will likely vary based on the soup's recipe, but in general, vegetables only need a few minutes (or 10 minutes to be thorough) to sweat out. Then you'll add the potatoes.