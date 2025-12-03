The Unique Features You'll Find At The Largest Aldi Store In The World

For those who love Aldi, it can be more than just a grocery store. From the beloved "middle aisle" to the deals on foods and drinks, the chain has gained something of a cult following among its most devoted shoppers. But while Aldi has locations around the world, the largest store ever reported opened in 2020 in Germany, the chain's country of origin. While this Aldi is about double the size of an average store, it's more than that, with additions you won't find elsewhere. Some are relatively subtle, like the wider aisles for easier store navigation, but others, like the fresh herb garden, are true standouts.

One particularly delicious addition at the massive Mülheimer Mannesmannallee 32 store is its bakery selection. While regular Aldi shoppers know that the stores offer a tasty range of baked goods at reasonable prices, the world's largest Aldi takes it to the next level. It has an in-store bakery churning out hot, fresh-baked items several times per day, so customers shopping at different times of day can grab multiple types of bread and rolls still warm and newly baked.