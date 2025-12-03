The Unique Features You'll Find At The Largest Aldi Store In The World
For those who love Aldi, it can be more than just a grocery store. From the beloved "middle aisle" to the deals on foods and drinks, the chain has gained something of a cult following among its most devoted shoppers. But while Aldi has locations around the world, the largest store ever reported opened in 2020 in Germany, the chain's country of origin. While this Aldi is about double the size of an average store, it's more than that, with additions you won't find elsewhere. Some are relatively subtle, like the wider aisles for easier store navigation, but others, like the fresh herb garden, are true standouts.
One particularly delicious addition at the massive Mülheimer Mannesmannallee 32 store is its bakery selection. While regular Aldi shoppers know that the stores offer a tasty range of baked goods at reasonable prices, the world's largest Aldi takes it to the next level. It has an in-store bakery churning out hot, fresh-baked items several times per day, so customers shopping at different times of day can grab multiple types of bread and rolls still warm and newly baked.
Whatever the size of your Aldi, check out these hit items
Even if you're unable to make it to the world's largest Aldi (after all, Germany is a bit far for many people's grocery runs), there are still plenty of staples and treats worth trying that you're likely to encounter at your local branch. One neat feature of the grocer is that it's regularly launching new, private-label products, and 2025's new food releases included decadent snacks like breaded cheese curds, Italian-style chocolate cookies, and even a limited run of churro-inspired ice cream sandwiches.
On the other hand, if you're looking to stock your fridge with ingredients rather than pre-made foods, Aldi has you covered. In addition to an excellent selection of cheeses at Aldi, the store is also home to great deals on pantry basics like cooking oils and spices, which have even caught the interest of at least one professional chef. Finally, the chain's wine aisle houses a number of affordable options, so grab a bottle of wine if you like to drink; even if it's not to your taste once you open it, it can be used for cooking.