The Returning Aldi Find That Looks Like A Stanley Cup For Under $10 (With A Holiday Twist)
While it's best known for providing low prices to its millions of shoppers each year, ALDI is also appreciated for its low-priced dupes of popular name-brand products — some of which are even better than the originals. However, while many have become accustomed to these ALDI-specific foods, one popular dupe that has been a highlight of the ALDI Finds aisle isn't a food product at all, but instead bears resemblance to the eternally popular Stanley Cup which you'll find at Target. The Adventuridge Thirst Crusher Tumblers — which are currently available in both 18-ounce and 30-ounce variations – are stainless steel, cold-retaining cups that are currently available on the ALDI Finds aisle for just $6.99, a far cry from similarly-sized Stanley Cups, which cost upward of $30 each.
On top of that, the version of the ALDI product currently on sale has holiday patterns, offering a festive person's dream sipper at an affordable price. The special edition cups mostly come in pastel colors, but this one in particular has a white base with silver snowflakes spread across it, making it the perfect cup to purchase for the winter season.
How customers feel about ALDI's Stanley Cup dupe
Now, one issue with the Adventuridge product is that it's currently quite difficult to find, with many ALDI locations noting that the product is unavailable to purchase. However, this is essentially the nature of the beast as far as ALDI Finds is concerned — it didn't get the nickname "aisle of shame" for nothing. Plus, considering how Aldi Finds refreshes every week, it's possible the product will be easier to find on the aisle in the coming weeks if you can't find it at the moment.
However, the real question is, if you can get your hands on the product, should you? Well, as is often the case for duplicates of popular products, consumers online are a bit mixed. Many have expressed satisfaction with the Adventuridge cups' ability to keep their drinks cold (the primary function of this type of product), but others have noticed that the ALDI staple falls short of Stanley's quality due to its lack of a leakproof lid and weaker handle. Nevertheless, few can argue against the remarkable affordability of the Adventuridge product, with the price drop from the typical $10 to $6.99 making it even more appealing. Plus, with special designs available for the holiday season, now seems to be the perfect time to pick it up from the ALDI Finds aisle if you're one of the many consumers who've been thinking of buying a Stanley Cup but are hesitant to spend over $30 on it.