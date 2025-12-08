This Fan-Favorite Aldi Product Will Satisfy Your TruFru Craving (And Won't Break The Bank)

If you don't live under a rock, I'm sure you've heard the recent buzz about TrüFrü's frozen chocolate-covered fruits. TrüFrü offers an assortment of frozen fruits covered in chocolate, but people seem to prefer the frozen chocolate covered strawberries most. Deliciously coated with white, milk, and dark chocolate, these strawberries aren't cheap. That's why it's so clutch Aldi sells a replica for a fraction of the price. Aldi's store brand, Season's Choice, sells frozen dark chocolate covered strawberries that are a direct, affordable TrüFrü competitor.

There are a few differences that set these two strawberries apart. Three TrüFrü strawberries have 90 calories, 3 grams of saturated fat, and 7 grams of sugar (6 of which is added). Five Season's Choice strawberries, on the other hand, have 70 calories, 3 grams of saturated fat, and 8 grams of sugar (4 of which is added). Aside from their price points, the main difference between these two strawberries lies within the chocolate. Season's Choice strawberries come coated with just dark chocolate, whereas TrüFrü comes with white, milk, and dark. In addition to the strawberries, Aldi replicates TrüFrü's frozen dark chocolate and peanut butter bananas. One Aldi enthusiast humorously mentions the Season's Choice banana "goes crazy." Another user, who normally dislikes peanut butter, praises the taste by saying it "complements the chocolate and banana so well."

The popularity of treats like these attest to what we already know about ourselves: People love sweets. The Season's Choice frozen, chocolate-covered fruits at Aldi can be enjoyed in numerous ways in numerous settings, making them the perfect addition to your freezer.