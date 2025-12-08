This Fan-Favorite Aldi Product Will Satisfy Your TruFru Craving (And Won't Break The Bank)
If you don't live under a rock, I'm sure you've heard the recent buzz about TrüFrü's frozen chocolate-covered fruits. TrüFrü offers an assortment of frozen fruits covered in chocolate, but people seem to prefer the frozen chocolate covered strawberries most. Deliciously coated with white, milk, and dark chocolate, these strawberries aren't cheap. That's why it's so clutch Aldi sells a replica for a fraction of the price. Aldi's store brand, Season's Choice, sells frozen dark chocolate covered strawberries that are a direct, affordable TrüFrü competitor.
There are a few differences that set these two strawberries apart. Three TrüFrü strawberries have 90 calories, 3 grams of saturated fat, and 7 grams of sugar (6 of which is added). Five Season's Choice strawberries, on the other hand, have 70 calories, 3 grams of saturated fat, and 8 grams of sugar (4 of which is added). Aside from their price points, the main difference between these two strawberries lies within the chocolate. Season's Choice strawberries come coated with just dark chocolate, whereas TrüFrü comes with white, milk, and dark. In addition to the strawberries, Aldi replicates TrüFrü's frozen dark chocolate and peanut butter bananas. One Aldi enthusiast humorously mentions the Season's Choice banana "goes crazy." Another user, who normally dislikes peanut butter, praises the taste by saying it "complements the chocolate and banana so well."
The popularity of treats like these attest to what we already know about ourselves: People love sweets. The Season's Choice frozen, chocolate-covered fruits at Aldi can be enjoyed in numerous ways in numerous settings, making them the perfect addition to your freezer.
Here's why you can't have just one piece
Chocolate was a strictly New World thing until the 1500s, but combining it with strawberries happened even more recently in the '60s. Lorraine Lorusso is credited with the original chocolate-covered strawberry, testing how fresh strawberries dipped into melted chocolate would sell at her store, Stop-N-Shop, in Chicago. Sure enough, the strawberries sold well and their popularity rose across the globe, inspiring others to experiment with dipping different fruits. Of course, the savory, rich chocolate complements the juicy, sweet strawberry beautifully, but our biology helps explain why and how this treat gained traction so quickly.
Both chocolate and strawberries are abundant in sugar, which our brains naturally love. Our brains produce dopamine (a neurotransmitter connected to the brain's pleasure and reward centers) when we ingest sugar. Our brains naturally search for pleasure and reward, which is why many people crave treats like dark chocolate-covered strawberries. Genetics, hormones, cultural factors, individual experiences, and psychological attachments to certain foods all play a role in exactly how much sugar (and dopamine) a person craves. As chocolate and strawberries are each rich in sugar individually, the combination of the two makes consuming them a huge 'reward' for your brain.
Aldi's frozen, chocolate-covered fruits are also versatile. They can be enjoyed on their own or as an accompaniment to another sweet dish. People associate chocolate-covered strawberries with love and glamour, making this treat appropriate for events like weddings or as a replacement for bougie Valentine's Day boxed chocolates. Many enjoy the treat casually, though, which is why it always pays to know what's new at Aldi.