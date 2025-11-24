Chivas Regal has been a fixture in the world of alcohol since its founding in 1909 at the Chivas Brothers distillery. The original Chivas Brothers, John and James Chivas, grew up in the early 19th century in rural Scotland. The brothers began their careers as grocers, but turned to whiskey distilling when customers asked for a smoother version than what was currently available. Word about the luxury spirit spread internationally, and in 1843, the royal family gave an official endorsement. New laws about how whiskey could be distilled and stored also made the whiskey business an exciting opportunity for entrepreneurs. In particular, the Spirits Act of 1860 legalized blending malt whiskey and grain whiskey. This would prove crucial for the future of Chivas Regal.

It wasn't until 1939 that the company debuted its 12-year-old blend that would become its signature product — and what would be found in Sinatra's dressing room in the 1950s. Blended whiskey combines two or more whiskies in a single bottle so that the flavors harmonize with each other. This method generally creates a profile that's less harsh than many traditional Highland single malt whiskies, but still full of flavor and character. Chivas Regal's signature blend is beloved for its notes of vanilla custard, citrus, and aniseed, with the slight spicy finish that defines the whiskey.