The Unique Way Bakeries Keep Pastries Fresh – And How You Can Do It At Home

When freshly baked, pastry is a beautiful thing. But we all know the pretty unfortunate truth: Pastry goes stale, and quickly. You'll be lucky if you get a day out of a pastry before it starts losing its fresh quality and starts tasting flat, with that dreaded mealy texture to match. But professional bakeries have a technique at their disposal, one that helps buy a little extra time before that dreaded staleness kicks in. We spoke to Vivian Villa, chef and founder of UnButter, a plant-based butter company, about the secret weapon that stretches out the lifespan of a pastry.

Villa says that a glaze is an extra barrier that prevents air from getting to its surface. In terms of time, she explains that they should be eaten within two days — but humidity will also affect how long it takes for pastry to go stale. In order to keep your pastry around for longer, she says that refrigerating pastry can help it last up to one week when stored in an air-tight container. Your best bet, however, is to individually freeze each pastry on a sheet pan in the freezer, then bag them up once they're frozen.