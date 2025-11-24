The Correct Method For Hang-Drying Herbs The Old-Fashioned Way

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Dried herbs can make your house look like a cottagecore dream. These days, there are many ways to dry herbs, from the microwave to the oven. If you'd like to venture into the past for some good old-fashioned herb drying, though, we've got you covered. Anna Hackman, owner of The Naked Botanical, says hang-drying herbs is still an effective method if done correctly. "You need string and someplace to hang them, preferably out of the sun," she said. Proper air circulation is also important. "If you have a lot of herbs, a fan is very helpful since it circulates the air," she said. Only tie a few stems in a bundle. "Five is a great number," she said. "Again, you want air to circulate."

If your house is humid, you can lay herbs on an elevated screen to help them dry more quickly. Screens like this Desy & Feeci 4-layer herb drying rack help promote air circulation because of its breathable mesh. Just about any herb can be dried by hanging, though Hackman recommends skipping one. "I think basil tastes best fresh," she said. "Basil tends to lose a lot of its flavor when dried."