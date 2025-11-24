The Correct Method For Hang-Drying Herbs The Old-Fashioned Way
Dried herbs can make your house look like a cottagecore dream. These days, there are many ways to dry herbs, from the microwave to the oven. If you'd like to venture into the past for some good old-fashioned herb drying, though, we've got you covered. Anna Hackman, owner of The Naked Botanical, says hang-drying herbs is still an effective method if done correctly. "You need string and someplace to hang them, preferably out of the sun," she said. Proper air circulation is also important. "If you have a lot of herbs, a fan is very helpful since it circulates the air," she said. Only tie a few stems in a bundle. "Five is a great number," she said. "Again, you want air to circulate."
If your house is humid, you can lay herbs on an elevated screen to help them dry more quickly. Screens like this Desy & Feeci 4-layer herb drying rack help promote air circulation because of its breathable mesh. Just about any herb can be dried by hanging, though Hackman recommends skipping one. "I think basil tastes best fresh," she said. "Basil tends to lose a lot of its flavor when dried."
How to know when your herbs are dry
The amount of time it can take for your herbs to dry can vary. "It depends on the stem thickness and your home environment — typically, about a week or more," Anna Hackman said. You can check your herbs every so often to see if they're ready. "You want to make sure the leaves crumble in your hands and you can snap a stem." Once the herbs are dried and ready for use, you can use the leftover herb stems to make broth or vinaigrettes, or to enhance the flavor of smoked meat.
To properly store your dried herbs, keep them away from heat and light. Hackman's preferred storage method is using an air-tight seal. "I use Ball canning jars and vacuum seal," she said. "Heat, air, and light are an herb's kryptonite. If you can't seal, then just put it in a glass jar in a cool, dark place." When storing, avoid a critical herb mistake that could cost you flavor. "Don't crumble the herbs into small pieces if you can, since the whole leaf retains its flavor more." Keep the leaves whole, and crumble or grind them only as you use them. "Herbs last about a year, provided they are dried properly," Hackman said. "They really don't go bad. They just lose their taste."