Give Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers A Spicy Upgrade With This Bold Extra

Raising Cane's isn't exactly known for a big menu. It's pretty much centered around chicken fingers and Raising Cane's extremely popular secret sauce, which is often imitated but never quite duplicated. Cane's has one dipping sauce you might not know about — honey mustard — but chances are there are more than a few of you looking for an actual fiery kick. That's why if you want some spice, all you need to do is ask for a few complimentary packets of Louisiana Hot Sauce.

That seems just about right, considering Raising Cane's was founded in Louisiana. Louisiana Hot Sauce isn't necessarily the spiciest in the game, but it's certainly good if you like a vinegar-heavy punch in your condiments. If you're the experimental type, I'm sure Louisiana Hot Sauce could be an interesting addition to Cane's sauce without adding overwhelming heat. But this is one of those things you'll want to request as an extra, as the packets don't come with your meal, by default.