Give Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers A Spicy Upgrade With This Bold Extra
Raising Cane's isn't exactly known for a big menu. It's pretty much centered around chicken fingers and Raising Cane's extremely popular secret sauce, which is often imitated but never quite duplicated. Cane's has one dipping sauce you might not know about — honey mustard — but chances are there are more than a few of you looking for an actual fiery kick. That's why if you want some spice, all you need to do is ask for a few complimentary packets of Louisiana Hot Sauce.
That seems just about right, considering Raising Cane's was founded in Louisiana. Louisiana Hot Sauce isn't necessarily the spiciest in the game, but it's certainly good if you like a vinegar-heavy punch in your condiments. If you're the experimental type, I'm sure Louisiana Hot Sauce could be an interesting addition to Cane's sauce without adding overwhelming heat. But this is one of those things you'll want to request as an extra, as the packets don't come with your meal, by default.
Why Louisiana Hot Sauce works so well with fried chicken
When you think of American hot sauce as a table condiment, Louisiana Hot Sauce probably has that all-purpose flavor you're thinking of. It's one of the most straightforward hot sauces of the bunch, as in you pretty much just get aged hot peppers, vinegar, and salt, without anything else in the way. That combination makes it perfect for fried food, as it cuts straight through the oil of any breading. Hot sauce can improve virtually any meal — and fried chicken is a perfect canvas for Louisiana hot sauce — but fried fish, fried green tomatoes, or hush puppies all benefit from a dash or three of Louisiana Hot Sauce. Even eggs and Louisiana Hot make a pair of really good friends.
If you go to Raising Cane's and end up with a few extra packets, maybe stash a few in your glove box, bag, or extra condiment drawer (We all have one). You'll find that not only is the stuff useful for a chicken finger; it works for all sorts of other things too. But don't forget to ask for some in the first place.