The Overlooked Kitchen Tool That Makes Cooling Hot Soup Safer And Easier

Autumn and winter can mean only one thing for home cooks: It's soup season! Whether you like comforting chicken noodle, creamy clam chowder, or even a spicy bowl of tortilla soup, a pot of homemade goodness is one of the coziest treats you can make in the colder months. But while a hot bowl of soup is great when it's steaming, transferring it into a container can be tricky — or even potentially dangerous. Serving soup while it's boiling can scald your mouth as well. That's why cooling paddles are perfect for soup lovers. Although home cooks may not have heard of them, they're a great addition to your kitchen.

Cooling paddles, which sell online for $30 and up, are filled with ice (or water and then stored in the freezer, similar to an ice pack) and then placed into a pot of hot soup. Gently stirring with the paddle cools a boiling pot of soup quickly to a safe eating temperature. You can also use the tool to ensure the soup is cool enough to store in a container without risking plastic leaching or melting.