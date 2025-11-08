The Delicious Pacific Northwest Chowder That Replaces Clams With This Flaky Fish 

As much as we love a classic New England clam chowder, there are other fish in the sea. Definitions vary, but the only real qualification for a soup to be called a chowder is that it's hearty, chunky, and comforting. Chowder can be made with any kind of seafood (or even without seafood, as exemplified by corn chowder, which Ina Garten upgrades with a tangy mix-in). As such, many delightfully unique chowder varieties have developed, often highlighting regional ingredients. It's only fitting that the Pacific Northwest's contribution to the chowder canon stars salmon, a rich and flaky fish that's crucial to the region's Indigenous culture.

Salmon chowder is a beloved staple of restaurant menus and home dinner tables alike across the Pacific Northwest, and for good reason. Salmon's buttery texture and mild flavor pair perfectly with the hearty, creamy chowder base. Plus, it's a great option for those with shellfish allergies and easy to love for even the most seafood-skeptical eaters.