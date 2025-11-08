The Delicious Pacific Northwest Chowder That Replaces Clams With This Flaky Fish
As much as we love a classic New England clam chowder, there are other fish in the sea. Definitions vary, but the only real qualification for a soup to be called a chowder is that it's hearty, chunky, and comforting. Chowder can be made with any kind of seafood (or even without seafood, as exemplified by corn chowder, which Ina Garten upgrades with a tangy mix-in). As such, many delightfully unique chowder varieties have developed, often highlighting regional ingredients. It's only fitting that the Pacific Northwest's contribution to the chowder canon stars salmon, a rich and flaky fish that's crucial to the region's Indigenous culture.
Salmon chowder is a beloved staple of restaurant menus and home dinner tables alike across the Pacific Northwest, and for good reason. Salmon's buttery texture and mild flavor pair perfectly with the hearty, creamy chowder base. Plus, it's a great option for those with shellfish allergies and easy to love for even the most seafood-skeptical eaters.
How to make Pacific Northwest salmon chowder
Pacific Northwest salmon chowder is forgiving, crowd-pleasing, and doesn't require the time-consuming steaming or shelling called for in many clam chowder recipes (although there's no shame in using canned clams). At the most basic level, salmon chowder combines a classic chowder base of simmered alliums, potatoes, cream, and stock with a generous flaking of salmon. Beyond that, the world is your oyster — the creamy broth and mild salmon are the perfect base for endless variations. You could spice it up with sliced jalapeños, give it a Thai-inspired twist with coconut milk and lemongrass, swap in sweet potatoes for a color and flavor boost, or simply throw in whatever veggies are left in the back of your fridge.
Although wild-caught Pacific salmon will bring an unmatched flavor to your chowder, canned or smoked salmon are wonderful and convenient alternatives. In fact, Seattle's Pike Place Market offers a fan-favorite chowder inspired by lox and bagels that's made with smoked salmon, capers, and cream cheese. No matter what kind of salmon you use, remember to follow these expert salmon shopping tips to find great fish at almost any grocery store. Hearty yet delicate, easy yet elegant, and endlessly customizable, Pacific Northwest salmon chowder is the most delicious way to expand your chowder horizons.