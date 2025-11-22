The Aldi Coffee That's So Bad Customers Can't Finish A Can

When I heard Aldi had dairy-free canned lattes on its shelves, I dropped everything and ran to the store. Sure enough, there was a whole line of coffee crafted with oat milk in cans from the company Pop & Bottle with adorable packaging and mix-ins like ashwaganda and collagen. Visions of a healthier, more energetic version of myself danced in my head. I cracked open a can of Vanilla Cold Brew when I got into my car and was unpleasantly surprised. It tasted chalky and stale, like someone tried to make a latte out of watered down Pepto-Bismol –- and I'm not the only one with that reaction. Customers have taken to the internet to express their opinions about Pop & Bottle's line of healthy canned coffee and matcha drinks.

Some customers said the canned coffee is sweet and creamy, but that was about the extent of the praise Pop & Bottle got for these drinks. Gentler reviews said they were okay, if you can make it past the first few sips and get used to the taste, or that they're too watery and bitter.

Redditors on a thread ominously titled "These ..." summed up the online chatter about Pop & Bottle's canned coffee in one word: disappointing. "First sip and your hit with a weird taste even after shaking. All in all, cute packaging," the original Redditor posted. Customers piled on, too. One person threw the matcha flavor away after the first sip, another said the mocha one was too grainy, and a third summed up the experience by saying it "tastes like toe cheese."