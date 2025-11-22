How To Store Lobster Meat After You Cook It, And How Long It'll Stay Good For

Let's be honest, lobster meat costs a lot of money. If you've splurged on a full lobster dinner, or even just those lobster rolls from New England, it's understandable that you might be wary about not wasting leftovers. How do you preserve your precious shellfish? To help, we spoke to Armen Adamjan of Creative Explained, who partnered with Ziploc to educate people on reducing food waste and what he calls the grocery-to-meal journey. The goal is to completely seal the lobster meat and then freeze it. According to Adamjan, "You'll want to store cooked lobster meat in a resealable bag, pressing out as much air as possible before sealing to maximize freshness and shelf life."

You don't need to go get lobster-sized bags, and you shouldn't anyway. Adamjan recommends cutting up the lobster meat into smaller pieces and placing them into multiple small bags. "I portion it into meal-sized servings then label and date the bags and either freeze or keep them in my fridge. That way, when I'm ready to use it, I can heat exactly what I need." Once frozen, lobster meat should last you about three months at minimum if left in cold storage. When stored properly, it can usually go longer if you don't mind some texture changes. The USDA says frozen shellfish in general is best used within a year.