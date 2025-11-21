The Key To Making Vegan Ice Cream At Home (With No Fancy Tools)

You might think that because vegan ice cream doesn't use the same ingredients as dairy-based ice cream, it would be harder to recreate that same creamy texture without a machine or fancy tools — but it's actually easier! According to artisanal ice cream expert and creator of The Cooking Foodie, David Davidov, achieving a creamy vegan ice cream doesn't require an ice cream maker; instead, the simple "freeze-whisk-refreeze" method is all you need.

Luckily, you don't need a fancy appliance to make ice cream at home with this technique. Typically referred to as "no-churn" when making dairy ice cream, high-fat ingredients — like heavy cream and sweetened condensed milk — trap air without churning and prevent ice crystals from forming. Common ingredients used to create vegan ice cream already follow the same principles. Davidov says, "Ingredients like coconut cream, cashew butter, or avocado provide rich plant-based fats. Adding lecithin, guar gum, or xanthan gum helps emulsify the mix, preventing ice crystals and giving that luxurious mouthfeel."

Once you combine your vegan ice cream ingredients, pour the mixture into a deep, freezer-safe container — like a metal baking pan or loaf pan — cover it loosely, and freeze for 45 minutes. Remove it from the freezer, and thoroughly break up any frozen edges or slushy bits, then freeze again for 30 minutes. Repeat this process for two to three more hours, or until it reaches a creamy frozen ice cream texture. Davidov also suggests lowering the freeze point for smoother scooping by adding a touch of sugar syrup or alcohol; and you can always scoop frozen-solid ice cream like butter with a warm knife or ice cream scoop.