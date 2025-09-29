Scoop Frozen-Solid Ice Cream Like Butter With This Knife Trick

Sure, we all scream for ice cream, but sometimes we scream at it, too, especially when it's rock-hard and can't be scooped out of the container. There is no shortage of online hacks meant to make this task easier, though, including one YouTube video from America's Test Kitchen that advocates cutting the ice cream into checkerboard squares. We asked Ed Dorval of Miami's V Gelato if this was necessary, and he tells us that the real takeaway from the video wasn't the pattern, but a few prep steps that barely rated a mention by its creator.

"The main thing she did right was leaving it at room temperature for five to ten minutes and letting it breathe, which always does the trick," Dorval tells The Takeout. He added that the video showed one more helpful tip: "A warm knife or scoop is always best. The temperature contrast will help cut into the ice cream better than cold to cold." It doesn't matter which implement you use — even a spoon will work — since, as he said, "Any knife or scoop option will do if warmed properly first." In the video, the knife was held under hot running water, which is about the quickest way to warm up a metal utensil. It was then able to cut through the frozen dessert like the proverbial hot knife through butter, or, in this case, ice cream.