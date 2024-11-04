The Storage Tip That'll Help Keep Your Ice Cream From Hardening

After a long day of work, errands, cooking dinner, and chores, you head to the freezer to pull out a pint of high-quality vanilla ice cream to build a little ice cream sundae before bedtime. But what's this — your ice cream is as hard as a rock, and without an actual scoop, you're afraid you'll break your spoon as you hack away at it. Isn't there any way to keep this historically ancient sweet treat soft enough to scoop, even fresh out of the freezer?

As a matter of fact, there is, and you likely already have the key to your success in your pantry or kitchen drawers. Place your pint in a plastic resealable (freezer-friendly) gallon bag, and you'll never have to deal with too-hard-to-scoop ice cream again. Alternatively, if you have a vacuum sealer, you could also use that to encapsulate your ice cream (but the bag gets the job done just fine).

The way it works is simple. Freezer air is cold and it is harsh, and that same air, which keeps food safely edible indefinitely, also works its way through the ice cream's packaging and hardens it. By putting this delectable dairy product into a freezer bag, you're preventing most of that chilly air from penetrating straight through, so the ice cream's texture stays softer.