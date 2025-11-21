Keep Puff Pastry Flaky And Crispy With This Smart Reheating Tip

When it's fresh, there's nothing like a rich, crispy, and flaky puff pastry — whether you buy it from a bakery, or make your own rough-puff pastry at home. It shatters upon your first bite from all those layers, and if it's filled, it gives way to a satisfying center. But the issue is, reheating puff pastry can be tricky, since it's hard to revive the stuff to give you the same joy you got from your first few bites. We spoke to Vivian Villa, chef and founder of the UnButter plant-based butter company to get some tips on how to revive puff pastry the next day.

Villa says it's all about moderate heat, and a delicate application at that. She explains, "Pastry is best heated at a moderate temp of 350 degrees Fahrenheit so as not to burn the exterior before the filling has a chance to reheat." You'll want to gently cover it at first so the filling has a chance to warm up, then remove the cover to finish crisping it back up. In terms of time, Villa says you can expect the process to only take about 10 to 15 minutes. If you're using an air fryer, try setting it at 325 degrees Fahrenheit for 5 to 10 minutes. Whether your pastry is straight from the fridge, or even frozen, these reheating tips will restore that coveted flakiness you were craving in the first place.