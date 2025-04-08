How To Reheat Biscuits So They're Not Dry And Crumbly
Out of all the breads and baked goods, few can fill the hole in your stomach like a biscuit can. Whether you like flaky, laminated biscuits or two-ingredient quick biscuits, these buttery baked goods taste great alongside breakfast, lunch, or dinner. The only problem? Trying to reheat them.
With their delicate texture, biscuits can dry out if you just throw them in the oven. I used to work in a biscuit-focused breakfast cafe, and I went home every day with a bag full of biscuits. In my experience, after trying every way to reheat those biscuits, I found that there are a few modes of operation that work well.
While you can use the oven to reheat your biscuits, you'll want to wrap them well in aluminum foil and bake them at a low temperature — no higher than 350 degrees Fahrenheit, for around 10 minutes, to ensure they are heated all the way through. You can even butter the tops when you take the biscuits out of the oven, and they'll taste as fresh as their first day. This is the best way to get them heated back up while the rest of your food is cooking, but there are faster options that use your stove or even your microwave.
Other great ways to reheat your biscuits
When it comes to the best ways to reheat your leftovers, the oven lends your biscuits that perfect first-day freshness. But this method also takes the most time between preheating the oven and bringing the biscuits up to temperature.
It might seem sacrilegious, but even some Southerners actually microwave their biscuits in a breathable cover; wrapped in a paper towel, or inside a paper bag or reusable cloth bag. Although the biscuits can come out a bit soft and flimsy here, if you were to use them to soak up soup or rich sausage gravy, you will hardly know the difference.
My personal favorite way to reheat a biscuit is by slicing it in half and toasting it in a hot, buttered skillet. While the butter toasts the biscuit and gets a good crust going all around it, the scant amount of water in the butter helps to rehydrate the inside of the biscuit. This is also my favorite method for eating biscuits; as is, or topped with some sweet jam. (You could even try a slow-cooked onion jam for a savory option.) As long as you've got the reheating part nailed down, how you dress your perfectly warm biscuit is up to you.