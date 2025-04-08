How To Reheat Biscuits So They're Not Dry And Crumbly

Out of all the breads and baked goods, few can fill the hole in your stomach like a biscuit can. Whether you like flaky, laminated biscuits or two-ingredient quick biscuits, these buttery baked goods taste great alongside breakfast, lunch, or dinner. The only problem? Trying to reheat them.

With their delicate texture, biscuits can dry out if you just throw them in the oven. I used to work in a biscuit-focused breakfast cafe, and I went home every day with a bag full of biscuits. In my experience, after trying every way to reheat those biscuits, I found that there are a few modes of operation that work well.

While you can use the oven to reheat your biscuits, you'll want to wrap them well in aluminum foil and bake them at a low temperature — no higher than 350 degrees Fahrenheit, for around 10 minutes, to ensure they are heated all the way through. You can even butter the tops when you take the biscuits out of the oven, and they'll taste as fresh as their first day. This is the best way to get them heated back up while the rest of your food is cooking, but there are faster options that use your stove or even your microwave.