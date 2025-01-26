You'll Need A Lot Of Patience To Make Onion Jam, But It's Worth It

Making jam is not a process that can usually be rushed, and onion jam is no exception. Unlike fruit jam, though, you may not be able to find it right next to the peanut butter in your supermarket sandwich spread aisle. While you can purchase jars such as Jammy Yummy's caramelized onion spread, you'll save a lot of money and achieve quite a sense of accomplishment if you're willing to devote an hour or so to taking the DIY slow road. Okay, so an hour's not a lot of time if you're talking about a hands-off recipe. For onion jam, you need to stand there right in front of the stove the whole time. It's worth the effort, though.

Start your onion jam by sautéing sweet or red onions in butter — a couple of pounds of thinly sliced onions should produce a cup of jam. Season them with salt, and add any herbs or spices you'd like, as well. Cook and stir, stir and cook, for half an hour, then add white sugar, and cook for another 20 minutes or so until most of the onion liquid has evaporated. Add some vinegar (red wine, cider, balsamic, or even a combination of these) and continue cooking for a few more minutes. Once this liquid evaporates, you'll be left with something resembling jam. Cool the jam, then you're good to go.