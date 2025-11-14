Sam's Club Is Selling Easy-Bake Ovens Just In Time For The Holidays (For A Total Steal)

There's still time to get ahead on those Christmas shopping lists, and we've got one idea for you. The Easy-Bake Oven Ultimate is now available at an affordable price just in time for the holiday season. Sam's Club is probably your best bet, as it's currently priced at $34.98 on its website. It's got an interior heating element that's not unlike a conventional oven, which is something that's interesting to note, because if you're old like me, you might remember that the original versions used heat from incandescent light bulbs to bake food on its tiny metal trays.

The version sold at Sam's Club isn't the most recent one, however. The newest redesign, created in partnership with toy producer Just Play, features a pastel blue shell with confetti sprinkles on it and is shaped more like a stand-up toaster than previous versions. Unlike the previous edition, it also has a timer built into it. This one is available exclusively at Walmart, where it lists the price at $49.97. Either way, both are compatible with Easy-Bake Oven food refill kits for those aspiring little chefs in your kitchen.