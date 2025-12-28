How Joanna Gaines Makes The Perfect Quiche Crust Without Any Fuss

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Quiche has had a long and complicated history in American cooking — it started out in the '70s as a fancy French specialty, but by the end of the decade had devolved into a suburban breakfast casserole that was satirized in an early '80s book called "Real Men Don't Eat Quiche." By the '90s and early '00s, it seemed you couldn't go to any kind of gathering without encountering Sam's Club mini quiches (all of which tasted the same, no matter what flavor they were supposed to be). Quiche's reputation has been getting rehabilitated as of late, though, and one famous fan is Joanna Gaines of "Magnolia Table". She says she likes making the dish because it uses up all those eggs she has from her farm. (It's also a great way to use up the leftovers in your fridge.) One tip Gaines offers for making quiche involves making the crust look pretty.

Gaines recommends making the quiche crust in a scalloped pie pan. She says just to take the pie dough and lightly press it into the pan, with no need for rolling, cutting, or any of that fuss. You don't have to worry about crimping the edge, either, since the pan itself will give the crust a ruffled look.