How Joanna Gaines Makes The Perfect Quiche Crust Without Any Fuss
Quiche has had a long and complicated history in American cooking — it started out in the '70s as a fancy French specialty, but by the end of the decade had devolved into a suburban breakfast casserole that was satirized in an early '80s book called "Real Men Don't Eat Quiche." By the '90s and early '00s, it seemed you couldn't go to any kind of gathering without encountering Sam's Club mini quiches (all of which tasted the same, no matter what flavor they were supposed to be). Quiche's reputation has been getting rehabilitated as of late, though, and one famous fan is Joanna Gaines of "Magnolia Table". She says she likes making the dish because it uses up all those eggs she has from her farm. (It's also a great way to use up the leftovers in your fridge.) One tip Gaines offers for making quiche involves making the crust look pretty.
Gaines recommends making the quiche crust in a scalloped pie pan. She says just to take the pie dough and lightly press it into the pan, with no need for rolling, cutting, or any of that fuss. You don't have to worry about crimping the edge, either, since the pan itself will give the crust a ruffled look.
There are even easier ways to make a quiche crust
Joanna Gaines may be a TV chef, but she's not all about haute cuisine. Instead, she favors quick and easy shortcuts, like prepping a week's worth of vegetables at once. She also doesn't freak out over store-bought ingredients — in fact, several of her quiche recipes suggest using pre-made pie crust as an option. You could also roll with the whole using leftovers theme by making a crumb crust out of breadcrumbs, crackers, or tortilla chips. (Slightly stale ones are okay.) If saving time is the main concern, canned crescent rolls can also be used.
Of course, the easiest quiche of all, and one with the fewest calories and carbs, is one with no crust whatsoever. You can easily convert almost any quiche recipe to be crustless. However, if it calls for cream or another liquid ingredient, you may need to add half a cup or so of flour to the egg mixture to help it hold its shape. Technically, your crustless creation won't really be a quiche, since this term typically refers to a savory egg-based pie, but a crust-free quiche by any other name would still make for an easy, tasty breakfast.