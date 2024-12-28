How Joanna Gaines Meal Preps A Week's Worth Of Veggies

The word, "busy" seems to be everyone's middle name these days. Between juggling family, friends, work, hobbies, and getting enough sleep, who can even find the time to eat a healthy meal? Whatever busy looks like for you, one thing's for sure, having healthy meals prepped throughout the week is a lifesaver. Joanna Gaines — mom of five, restaurant owner, author, face of the Magnolia brand, not to mention HGTV's biggest personality — is an occupied gal. This is why she relies on efficiency tips in the kitchen, like prepping and cooking a week's worth of vegetables ahead of time.

"The hardest part to eating healthy is prep work" Gaines related on Instagram with a photo of a sheet pan filled with rows of various vegetables, seasoned and ready for the oven. She then described her three-part vegetable-prepping process of cleaning, chopping and roasting, which only takes her a total of a half hour in a week. This ensures her entire family has nutritious, veggie-packed meals that are ready to reheat and eat.

The magic of getting all this done in just 30 minutes is keeping things simple, and opting to roast, which is not just easier but tends to produce better tasting results over other methods. The flavor imparted in roasting is what Gaines attributes to getting her kids to eat vegetables — it's arguably the most delicious and efficient way to prepare vegetables because the high heat brings out their natural sugars, while simultaneously creating a richly flavored, caramelized exterior as the interior remains tender.