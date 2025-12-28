Elvis Had No Burning Love For This Food

While mostly known for being an iconic American musician, Elvis Presley is also remembered for his love of food. He famously loved grilled peanut butter, banana, and bacon sandwiches as well as comforting Southern dishes, and hamburgers from Krystal. But his voracious appetite stopped short at one specific protein: fish. He disliked the lingering odors that came from cooking fish so much that he altogether banned seafood from his Tennessee home, Graceland.

Apparently, Elvis' aversion to fish stemmed from his childhood when he would go fishing in his hometown of Tupelo, Mississippi, with his mother Gladys and aunt Lorraine. It was young Elvis' job to scale and clean any fish that were caught, a task he absolutely hated because of the smell and the slimy, unpleasant texture of the fish innards. He was close to his parents and extended family and grew up in a loving environment, so getting this much-loathed fish-cleaning task was, perhaps, due to his smaller hands, the fact that these two dear women had no desire to do the messy job either.

Still, the damage was done, and when he became a rich celebrity, he definitely made his own rules at Graceland. Elvis welcomed his aunt Lorraine and her husband Vernon to his home (his uncle worked as Graceland's gatekeeper), but whenever Vernon went fishing nearby, Elvis wished him luck but reminded him, "Don't you dare bring those smelly things into my house," (per Ostjysk TV).