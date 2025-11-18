This Is Andrew Zimmern's Favorite Food To Cook For Himself

Andrew Zimmern has eaten and cooked a whole lot of food in his decades-long career — and if you've ever seen him cook on TV, you know he turns out some epic-looking dishes. But when he's home, Zimmern likes to keep things simple yet full of flavor. During his Reddit AMA, Zimmern invited fans and readers to ask him questions about his work, cooking style, and life on the road. When someone asked what food he liked to cook for himself, Zimmern replied, "My favorite food to cook for myself when my family is away is a very large bowl of the most impeccable mussels and clams cooked in white wine, parsley, and butter, and piled over a small tangle of very, very thin noodles."

By "thin noodles," we can assume Zimmern is referring to something like angel hair or vermicelli pasta. He has said that if he could only eat one food for the rest of his life, it would be mussels, so it's no surprise that these shellfish play a part in the dish he creates for himself. We can gather that pasta with seafood is something Zimmern has an affinity for, not only by his preferred solo food, but by the fact that he prepared shrimp scampi with angel hair pasta on a segment of "The Good Dish," where he admitted that he liked to make the dish for his family.