The Aldi Coffee Blend That Has The Most Caffeine

Aldi is the fastest-growing grocer in the United States, buoyed by cult-favorite store-brand items and low prices. If you're a recent Aldi convert, you might find yourself wondering how its products compare to familiar brands. How do you know if Aldi's coffee will offer you the same buzz as your former go-to blend?

Some brands disclose caffeine content, but Aldi doesn't. When The Takeout reached out to Aldi for a statement, the retailer remained relatively tight-lipped. "Different coffee roasts have different levels of caffeine," Aldi explained. "While dark roasts tend to have the strongest flavor, they typically contain less caffeine than lighter roasts."

It's true that roast plays a role in caffeine content, but it's not the only factor; how you make the coffee has a bigger impact. Aldi currently carries only one light-roast coffee, the Fair Trade Organic Guatemalan Light Roast. The coffee comes in pods, though, and coffee made with pods tends to have less caffeine than other methods, so it's possible the pods actually cancel out the extra caffeine kick.

In truth, the roast makes relatively little difference. Light roast coffee beans only have more caffeine if you measure by volume. If you measure by weight, they're pretty similar. Since Aldi sells all of its whole beans in 12-ounce bags, your caffeine-per-bag ratio should be pretty much the same regardless of the roast.