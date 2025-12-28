Give Quiche A Gourmet Twist And Take Inspiration From This Italian Pasta

Quiche (which is different from a tart) doesn't need much to be the center of attention at any brunch table; it already starts off strong with a rich, eggy custard and a flaky crust. But if you want to give it a gourmet upgrade without making things too complicated, borrow a page from Italy's playbook and look to pasta carbonara. During our time in Italy, specifically Rome, I remember my husband singing carbonara's praises and commenting on its strong flavor, though it was incredibly simple. Carbonara features salty pork, aged cheese, pepper, and eggs — that's it.

That same combo can easily be reimagined in quiche form, and the result is far more impressive than the sum of its parts. You'd be surprised at how well these ingredients work. The final product is rich but not over-the-top, and it delivers a slightly smoky, savory depth you don't usually get from standard quiche. You don't need to get rid of the crust either — a buttery crust makes this even better. Even crustless, though, this is a version worth making again and again, and you can tweak the base as you get more comfortable, making it to your liking.