Give Quiche A Gourmet Twist And Take Inspiration From This Italian Pasta
Quiche (which is different from a tart) doesn't need much to be the center of attention at any brunch table; it already starts off strong with a rich, eggy custard and a flaky crust. But if you want to give it a gourmet upgrade without making things too complicated, borrow a page from Italy's playbook and look to pasta carbonara. During our time in Italy, specifically Rome, I remember my husband singing carbonara's praises and commenting on its strong flavor, though it was incredibly simple. Carbonara features salty pork, aged cheese, pepper, and eggs — that's it.
That same combo can easily be reimagined in quiche form, and the result is far more impressive than the sum of its parts. You'd be surprised at how well these ingredients work. The final product is rich but not over-the-top, and it delivers a slightly smoky, savory depth you don't usually get from standard quiche. You don't need to get rid of the crust either — a buttery crust makes this even better. Even crustless, though, this is a version worth making again and again, and you can tweak the base as you get more comfortable, making it to your liking.
Bring carbonara's signature ingredients into the quiche
To build a quiche that truly channels carbonara, you have to commit to the core ingredients. Start with the meat; guanciale is the traditional choice, and it's hard to beat, if you can find it. It brings a slightly funky, melt-in-your-mouth richness that adds a ton of flavor. But pancetta works well, too, and is easier to locate at most grocery stores. Whichever you use, dice it small and crisp it up in a skillet — the texture makes a big difference when folded into the custard.
Cheese is just as important, but you'll want to skip mild cheddar or Swiss and grab a wedge of Pecorino Romano. It's salty, sharp, and aged enough to punch through the richness of the eggs. A little Parmigiano-Reggiano won't hurt either if you want to round out the flavor. The eggs themselves should be the star of the custard, but you can add a splash of cream if you want a more traditional quiche consistency; if you're staying close to carbonara, the cream isn't necessary. Instead, whisk the eggs thoroughly with a hefty amount of black pepper, which is carbonara's defining spice. Once baked, you'll have a golden, creamy filling with the perfect mix of savory notes and a luxurious texture.
How to serve carbonara quiche like a showstopper
A quiche this bodacious deserves a little fanfare, so don't be afraid to put on a show with it. Make the carbonara-style quiche the centerpiece of your brunch spread; serve it warm or at room temperature, but either way, plate it thoughtfully. A few curls of shaved cheese and freshly cracked pepper on top go a long way visually. Since the dish itself is fairly decadent, balance that out with simple sides that complement the flavors well. Peppery arugula tossed with lemon juice and olive oil is the perfect accompaniment to this style of quiche, but you could also keep things Italian and add marinated vegetables, balsamic-glazed tomatoes, or a small bowl of Castelvetrano olives.
Or even better, you can get all the way bougie and pop a bottle of Prosecco or mix up Aperol Spritzes to keep things lively and light. For entertaining, slice the quiche into smaller wedges or even squares to serve as hors d'oeuvres so that no forks are necessary. If you're planning a fuller meal, try pairing it with individual pasta salads tossed in vinaigrette, just enough to nod back to the inspiration without repeating flavors. Familiar and tasty is always the right move, so you can't go wrong with either of these options for a light, yet impressive meal.