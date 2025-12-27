This Lunch Staple Was Jimi Hendrix's Last Meal

Jimi Hendrix was just 27 years old at the time of his death, thus landing him a spot in the infamous 27 Club composed of prematurely deceased rock stars. Brian Jones of the Rolling Stones had also died at this age, and Janis Joplin and Jim Morrison were soon to follow suit. More recent additions have included Kurt Cobain and Amy Winehouse, neither of whom saw their 28th birthdays. In Hendrix's case, his death doesn't seem to have been something he anticipated, nor was eating a tuna sandwich likely to have been on his bucket list. If given his druthers, he might have preferred living to a grand old age — he'd be in his 80s now — and dying only after enjoying more of his favorite foods.

We don't know if Hendrix had any one specific meal he preferred above all others. He was known to have enjoyed spaghetti and soul food-style greens, and his favorite desserts included banana cream pie and strawberry shortcake. One Redditor relates how Hendrix would also regularly order a plate of ground beef, vegetables, and rice from an unnamed New York restaurant, possibly in 1969 when he lived in an apartment on West 12th Street. Hamburger rice, as his go-to dish was known, wasn't on the restaurant's menu, but was something they'd make especially for him.