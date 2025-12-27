The General Hygiene Tip You Should Always Follow When Shopping In The Bulk Bins

Bulk bins are a great alternative for anyone who wants to make their grocery shopping a bit more sustainable. Customers can bring or buy reusable containers and fill them up with products, typically those with a long shelf life, like grains and nuts. This model allows people to use fewer single-use plastic packages. Because shoppers can buy the exact amount they need, bulk bins also help reduce unnecessary food waste. Given their environmental benefits, why aren't bulk bins more popular? Probably because some customers have the gross habit of touching the food while shopping.

Your hands are probably dirty as soon as you get to the grocery store, whether it's from carrying your cellphone or simply touching your car's steering wheel. Even if you recently washed your hands, once you grab the grocery cart, you're likely coming into contact with the filth that's on it, including germs, bacteria, and even bird poop. Sure, it's impossible to avoid germs, but keeping your dirty hands out of food that other people will eat is simply basic hygiene and common courtesy. Instead, it's important to always use the scoops that stores provide. These are supposed to be washed regularly, so they're the cleanest way to buy from bulk bins.