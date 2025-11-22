The Simple Solution That'll Save Your Aldi Hash Browns From Freezer Burn
Frozen hash browns can save time in the morning, but one of the big mistakes that everyone makes with hash browns is allowing them to become freezer-burned before getting to the pan. This is especially true with Aldi frozen hash brown patties. They may have great reviews, but Reddit Aldi enthusiasts have noted that the frozen staple has a habit of deteriorating if left in the freezer too long. Luckily, other Redditors have some solid advice to prevent this issue — repackage the hash browns in an air-tight freezer bag.
The Season's Choice Aldi hash browns come in a long, rectangular cardboard sleeve wrapped in plastic. This package shape makes them easy to store, but also makes it hard to seal once open. As one Reddit user said, "The packaging is dumb and they can get freezer-burnt easily. Aldi's packaging sometimes is the [worst]."
Another Redditor explained that, rather than relying on this packaging, "it's best to remove them and put [them] in a big freezer baggie or two." Someone backed up the two-bag suggestion because "the double bagging keeps them from getting freezer burn." While you may be able to buy the hash browns in a bag rather than the sleeve, some users say this also doesn't seal well, resulting in the same freezer burn as with the cardboard and plastic.
Why repackaging is the key to tasty hash browns
There is absolutely nothing wrong with buying frozen hash browns rather than making them fresh, but the packaging commonly used for hash browns isn't always airtight and is rarely resealable. Freezer burn occurs when a product is exposed to the open freezer air and undergoes sublimation, so sub-par packaging is a surefire way to mess up hash browns. Once a food gets freezer burn, you may experience a loss of fresh taste and texture, as it gets dry and frostbitten. In hash browns, this may result in bland, off-tasting potatoes. Keep in mind that freezer-burned food is generally completely safe to eat. It just won't give you the same flavor and mouthfeel, and it may even lose some nutritional value.
Aside from using a resealing plastic bag (or two) for repackaging the hash browns, there are some other options. To make easy, portioned options that won't stick together, you can use numerous bags to hold individual servings. You can also opt for a reusable container if you want to reduce waste. The key is simply to ensure that your hash browns are not exposed to the freezer air, so be careful to get as much air out of the bags or container as you can before storing. If you can vacuum-seal the hash browns, as some chefs do when freezing food, you'll probably get the best results. Follow these storage hacks and, unless you're one of the unfortunate states without a single Aldi location, you'll enjoy Season's Choice frozen hash browns without feeling the burn.