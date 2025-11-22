The Simple Solution That'll Save Your Aldi Hash Browns From Freezer Burn

Frozen hash browns can save time in the morning, but one of the big mistakes that everyone makes with hash browns is allowing them to become freezer-burned before getting to the pan. This is especially true with Aldi frozen hash brown patties. They may have great reviews, but Reddit Aldi enthusiasts have noted that the frozen staple has a habit of deteriorating if left in the freezer too long. Luckily, other Redditors have some solid advice to prevent this issue — repackage the hash browns in an air-tight freezer bag.

The Season's Choice Aldi hash browns come in a long, rectangular cardboard sleeve wrapped in plastic. This package shape makes them easy to store, but also makes it hard to seal once open. As one Reddit user said, "The packaging is dumb and they can get freezer-burnt easily. Aldi's packaging sometimes is the [worst]."

Another Redditor explained that, rather than relying on this packaging, "it's best to remove them and put [them] in a big freezer baggie or two." Someone backed up the two-bag suggestion because "the double bagging keeps them from getting freezer burn." While you may be able to buy the hash browns in a bag rather than the sleeve, some users say this also doesn't seal well, resulting in the same freezer burn as with the cardboard and plastic.