Your Mushroom Soup Came Out Bland Again. Here's How To Save It
I can hardly believe there was a time when I despised mushrooms. I couldn't even stand the smell of them cooking. Then suddenly, after years of abstaining from them, I tried mushrooms again and absolutely loved them. Today, it's hard for me to say no to any dish that comes with the edible fungi, especially mushroom soup. When done right, it is altogether creamy and comforting at the same time, with tons of deep, umami flavor. When mushroom soup comes out bland, you don't necessarily have to pour the batch down the drain. According to Stephanie Loaiza, from the food and recipe blog Six Sisters' Stuff, a not-so-exciting mushroom soup can be instantly lifted with a little acid.
Loaiza told The Takeout, "If a soup is feeling a little dull or bland, adding just a bit of acid can naturally enhance the flavor. Something as simple as ½ teaspoon of vinegar, lemon juice, or a dash of hot sauce added before serving can boost the flavor." The lemon juice is self explanatory, but as for the vinegar, you can pretty much use whatever you have in your pantry, whether that's white vinegar, white or red wine vinegar, balsamic vinegar, sherry vinegar, or apple cider vinegar. If you opt for hot sauce, choose a brand with a nice tang and also made with vinegar, like Tabasco, which happens to also be great on eggs.
A touch of acid plus other garnishes will make your soup unforgettable
A small amount of an acidic ingredient like lemon juice or vinegar can instantly brighten homemade or store-bought creamy mushroom soup when you add it right before serving. But Loaiza also offered some suggestions to consider while you prepare the soup to make sure the finished dish will have loads of flavor. "Add soy sauce for more umami, add more fat if it is too acidic (like heavy cream or olive oil), or when mixing a canned mushroom soup, use broth instead of water when called for."
Loaiza also believes cook time has a lot to do with how your soup turns out. "Allowing the soup to simmer longer can reduce the liquids and give it more time to deepen the natural flavors of the mushrooms in a soup in a pinch." As for garnishes and extra flourishes, there are a lot of ways to jazz up cream of mushroom soup. Toast some breadcrumbs in a skillet with olive oil and garlic and once they are crisp, toss them off the heat with some chopped parsley, lemon zest, and parmesan cheese. The texture will be excellent with the otherwise smooth and silky soup. For homemade soup, try mixing up your mushrooms; instead of white button mushrooms, use some flavorful shitake or portabellas. Fresh herbs enhance the soup, as does a splash of fortified wine like sherry or Madeira –- add this in after your mushrooms have browned to deglaze the pot. And while many professional and celebrity chefs loathe it, you might enjoy a drizzle of truffle oil or truffle butter on top.