Your Mushroom Soup Came Out Bland Again. Here's How To Save It

I can hardly believe there was a time when I despised mushrooms. I couldn't even stand the smell of them cooking. Then suddenly, after years of abstaining from them, I tried mushrooms again and absolutely loved them. Today, it's hard for me to say no to any dish that comes with the edible fungi, especially mushroom soup. When done right, it is altogether creamy and comforting at the same time, with tons of deep, umami flavor. When mushroom soup comes out bland, you don't necessarily have to pour the batch down the drain. According to Stephanie Loaiza, from the food and recipe blog Six Sisters' Stuff, a not-so-exciting mushroom soup can be instantly lifted with a little acid.

Loaiza told The Takeout, "If a soup is feeling a little dull or bland, adding just a bit of acid can naturally enhance the flavor. Something as simple as ½ teaspoon of vinegar, lemon juice, or a dash of hot sauce added before serving can boost the flavor." The lemon juice is self explanatory, but as for the vinegar, you can pretty much use whatever you have in your pantry, whether that's white vinegar, white or red wine vinegar, balsamic vinegar, sherry vinegar, or apple cider vinegar. If you opt for hot sauce, choose a brand with a nice tang and also made with vinegar, like Tabasco, which happens to also be great on eggs.