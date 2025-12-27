Alton Brown's No-Slip Tong Trick Every Home Cook Should Know

Tongs are quite useful in the kitchen. They serve as an extension of our hands when we are not able to directly handle food items. However, they can also be a safety hazard, especially when handling slippery and hot objects. A fan emailed Alton Brown about an unfortunate experience she had while making crème brûlée with ramekins. One vessel fell as she was extracting it from the oven using tongs, and the gooey custard splashed on her feet, leaving her with burns. Responding to the fan, the food scientist shared in a Facebook post his no-slick hack for metal tongs.

According to Brown, who has a baking hack for making the fudgiest brownies, a simple but effective way to make the tongs have a better grip is by putting some rubber bands around the gripping ends of the kitchen utensil. "It makes a very nice, snug, and secure device," he says in the video while showing his followers how he wrapped his tongs with rubber bands he got from the grocery store. He then demonstrates how effective it is by lifting ramekins easily from a hot water bath in an oven. "That will hopefully keep bad things from happening during [a] hot water bake," he quips at the end of the clip.