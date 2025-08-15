Why Ramekin Size Matters When Making Crème Brûlée

Crème brûlée may be a little tricky to make — almost as tricky as typing out all three of those accent marks yourself, as opposed to copy-pasting the whole phrase from another tab — but we'll be darned if it isn't rewarding. Atop a sweet, decadent custard base, a layer of burnt sugar offers a deeper, more complex flavor, not to mention the opportunity to whack the top with a spoon and watch it crack like thin ice. But what receptacle should you use for a dessert like this? A ramekin, of course, but what size? We asked Chloe Hammond, the head chef of a rehab center in the United Kingdom called the Asana Lodge, and she tells us that a shallow ramekin is your best bet.

"I tend to use shallow ramekins that hold around 120/150ml," Hammond says. "The wider surface area means you get that lovely ratio of silky custard to caramelized sugar topping." If you have something smaller or less shallow, that's okay, but Hammond will warn you that they "change the whole eating experience," as "the classic appeal of this dessert is all about that delicate crunch meeting smooth custard in one spoonful." Of course, you're in charge of your own crème brûlée experience, and if that's a trade-off you're willing to make, you can go right ahead.