You Can Get A Bottle Of Wine To Go At This Casual Dining Chain

The description of fast-casual dining covers a lot of ground, and while there's a noticeable difference between fast-casual and fast-food restaurants, there's arguably just as big a gap separating chains within each genre. Perhaps the best example of this comes in the form of wine. While you'd never expect to purchase wine from a fast-casual chain like Chipotle, Olive Garden serves wine and even offers it as a to-go option at many of its 900-plus locations across the United States.

Olive Garden's allure of bringing classic Italian dishes to the table at an affordable price explains why it was America's top casual dining chain for many years; however, the ability to purchase takeout wine by the bottle (which is typically cheaper than ordering by the glass) makes it an even more desirable spot for many wine enthusiasts.

While some other chains, like Applebee's, also have wine available for carry-out, the quality and quantity of their wine selections simply can't compete with that of Olive Garden's.