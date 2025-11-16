The Easiest Fish For Beginners To Grill, According To Bobby Flay

While grilling is often considered one of the easiest methods of cooking in existence, making seafood on the grill that is juicy, satisfying, and doesn't fall apart can be quite hard. Luckily, Bobby Flay gave out some words of advice for new grillmasters looking to do so. According to him, picking the correct type of fish for the job while you're still learning how to grill the protein is vital for your success.

During an appearance on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," Flay discussed a few pointers for summertime grilling, one of which was about the optimal kind of fish to use. "If you want to grill a piece of fish and you're not very experienced with grilling fish, it kind of breaks up," Flay warned before advising, "pick a steak fish — tuna or swordfish — so it won't break up on the grill. It will stay nice and firm."

Tuna steaks are already fairly common among novice chefs looking to add seafood to their menus, but swordfish is slightly more polarizing. While some chefs love the seafood's meaty taste and tenderness, others have always been wary of swordfish, like Anthony Bourdain, as a result of the species containing high amounts of mercury and its ability to host over 40 different kinds of parasites. However, considering these parasites die at 145 degrees Fahrenheit, the species is considered perfect for the grill if handled with care.