The Skin-Crawling Reason Anthony Bourdain Would Never Order Swordfish

Anthony Bourdain was known to have his fair share of culinary opinions. Bourdain despised several food trends, warned diners off ordering mussels from restaurants, and hated burgers that came in brioche buns. That being said, one of his most stomach-turning opinions had to do with fish, particularly swordfish. In a nutshell, Bourdain would never order swordfish because he'd seen the long parasitic worms that often live inside the fish's flesh. He wrote about this in his hit book "Kitchen Confidential."

An excerpt from "Kitchen Confidential," shared by The Guardian, reads: "My seafood purveyor, when he goes out to dinner, won't eat [swordfish]. He's seen too many of those 3-foot-long parasitic worms that riddle the fish's flesh. You see a few of these babies — and we all do — and you won't be tucking into swordfish anytime soon." No wonder, we listed swordfish as one of the menu items you should never order at a seafood restaurant.

Bourdain is not the only chef to eschew swordfish because of its tendency to harbor parasites. In a Los Angeles Times article published way back in 1986, chef Gerri Gilliland shared that she'd sworn off swordfish since working in a kitchen for the very same reason. Eric Ripert, chef at Le Bernardin, is also wary of consuming swordfish because of parasites, especially when the fish is sourced from warmer waters.