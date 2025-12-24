This Store-Bought Mac And Cheese Falls Apart Before You Can Even Enjoy It

Pre-packaged mac and cheese is an easy side dish (or entire meal) to pull out of the pantry when you don't feel like cooking from scratch. As seen by our ranking of 13 store-bought mac and cheese products, some embody richness and satisfaction, while others are just downright disappointing. One boxed product failed our expectations in almost every way, which as you can imagine, is disappointing. It not only under-delivered on flavor, but its noodles simply couldn't hold up to its own suggested preparation. The dubious distinction of the lowest-scored mac and cheese on our list unfortunately happens to fall upon Banza's chickpea cheddar shells.

Our taste tester observed that you're instructed to rinse the pasta once you've cooked it, which is unusual for a pasta product. As the cheese sauce was stirred in, the pasta began to break apart, signaling that something was amiss. They noted, "Before I even took a bite, the smell of the dish revealed that it would not be high on my list in any respect. It just tasted and smelled off. Between the odd breaking apart of noodles and taste, I couldn't eat more than a spoonful to test this pasta."