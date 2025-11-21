The Easiest Seafood To Grill Involves Almost No Prep Time At All

You've grilled hot dogs and hamburgers, the two meats celebrity chef Robert Irvine suggested beginner grillmasters start with. You've tried your hand (or your tongs, as the case may be) with a couple of steaks here and there — maybe you started with a London broil so you wouldn't have to worry about making an expensive mistake. But where do you go from there? Seafood, perhaps, but what kind of seafood? We talked to Angelo Caruso, owner and chef of Angelo's Ristorante in Stoneham, Massachusetts, and he says we ought to give clams a try.

"Clams are surprisingly easy to cook," explains Caruso. "There's almost no prep involved, and they naturally tell you when they're done, which is once the shells open." And unlike a tuna steak (cooked on a grill or with a torch) or a piece of salmon, you don't have to fuss too much over whether clams are overcooked. "Plus, they're more forgiving than many types of seafood, so it's hard to overcook them," adds Caruso. Granted, that doesn't mean it's impossible to overcook clams — make sure you remove them one at a time as each shell pops open, rather than waiting for all of them to open as a collective — but it's still nice to know you have a safety net.