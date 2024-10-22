What Exactly Is A London Broil (And Does It Come From England)?

Despite its name, London broil isn't something you can find easily in London. In fact, it's not an English item as far as anyone knows — in England, 'London broil' doesn't actually mean anything. It's not a dish or a cut of meat either, but rather a type of cooking method that you apply specifically to steak. To cook a steak in the London broil style, you simply use a cut of lean and tough beef (usually a flat cut) which you then marinate before you broil or grill it at a high temperature. Lean cuts of beef are one of the more difficult cuts of steak to work with, but the London broil method makes short work of them; leaving you with a tender, juicy cut of beef to chow down on.

Though it's a simple way to prepare a lean steak, using the London broil method is a flexible one, since you can use it for multiple types of lean flat-cut steaks. There are a few rules that you want to follow, however, because if you're not paying close attention, London broil can backfire on you and result in tough and chewy meat. Luckily, it's not too complicated, and it's just a matter of picking the right types of marinades and cooking times.