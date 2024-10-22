What Exactly Is A London Broil (And Does It Come From England)?
Despite its name, London broil isn't something you can find easily in London. In fact, it's not an English item as far as anyone knows — in England, 'London broil' doesn't actually mean anything. It's not a dish or a cut of meat either, but rather a type of cooking method that you apply specifically to steak. To cook a steak in the London broil style, you simply use a cut of lean and tough beef (usually a flat cut) which you then marinate before you broil or grill it at a high temperature. Lean cuts of beef are one of the more difficult cuts of steak to work with, but the London broil method makes short work of them; leaving you with a tender, juicy cut of beef to chow down on.
Though it's a simple way to prepare a lean steak, using the London broil method is a flexible one, since you can use it for multiple types of lean flat-cut steaks. There are a few rules that you want to follow, however, because if you're not paying close attention, London broil can backfire on you and result in tough and chewy meat. Luckily, it's not too complicated, and it's just a matter of picking the right types of marinades and cooking times.
What cut of meats can you use for London broil?
The cuts of meat used for London broil can vary. It's often made using flank steak, but you can also rely on others like flat iron or top round as well. As you know, lean meats are really prone to be chewy if you're not careful, so an acidic marinade can help tenderize your meat before it gets any heat treatment. Think things with vinegar or citrus juice in them, even a store-bought Italian dressing will do the trick in a pinch.
Speaking of heat, London broil isn't something you want to cook past medium, either. Especially since this cooking method is tailored around lean meat. If you go past that, you run the risk of suffering through a really tough mouthful. And the last rule is to cut against the grain when serving, just like with any steak, so you can enjoy the meat at its peak tenderness. Afterwards, you can serve it however you like: as-is, on a bed of fresh greens as the protein portion of a salad, or with pretty much any steak sauce you want, like chimichurri or the jack-of-all-trades fruity, savory, and tart A.1. Sauce. Since these are basic cooking techniques, it's likely you've employed the London broil method without even knowing it, too. Though the 'London' part might forever be a mystery (there's no documented origin for that name), you can be sure that the cooking method is anything but.