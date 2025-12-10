The Sad Truth About How The Lazy Susan Got Its Name

"Lazy Susan" sounds like the punchline to an historical inside joke. Who was Susan? Was she a slacker? Was she avoiding passing the salt? You've probably spun one yourself to get something you need — maybe lo mein at a Chinese restaurant or that colander hiding in your kitchen's corner cabinet. But while the spinning tray is both versatile and timeless, the truth about how it got its peculiar name is still up for debate.

Back in the 18th century, employers frequently complained about their female maids being lazy. During that time, maidservants were generically referred to as "Susan," so the term "lazy Susan" was potentially a dig at the help. Two hundred years later, the looming possibilities of war led to a decrease in available domestic staff and therefore an increase in the cost of hiring help. As such, household technology had to advance to compensate for the lack of labor. Washing machines and refrigerators came into fashion, as did different kinds of "lazy Susans," tangible replacements for house servants. They used to be known as dumb waiters, though the term now refers mostly to those mini elevators you find in mansions and old hotels.