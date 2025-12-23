Here's Why Pasta Always Tastes Better When You Dine Out

Food often seems to taste better when someone else cooks it. Part of that is because there's a mystery in each bite. At home, you've tasted your dish as you cook to adjust seasonings, so you know exactly what went into it. Unless it's something like a pie or a casserole, your first bite is usually exactly what you expected.

When you're out to eat and order pasta, this effect can be even stronger. The best restaurant kitchens have perfected their pasta routine. They've got the right equipment, no one's cramming an entire box of dry pasta into a pot that's half the size it needs to be, and their water is salted properly with the correct kind of salt. Something as simple as seasoning the water can make or break your pasta. One common Italian cooking hack is to season pasta water until it tastes like the ocean — salty enough to flavor the noodles completely. All that salt doesn't just improve the flavor of the pasta; it helps with the texture by keeping each noodle from clinging to the ones around it. A flaky sea salt works best, since its larger crystals dissolve evenly as the pasta cooks, unlike finer table salt, which is better for seasoning your food after it's cooked.