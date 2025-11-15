The Part Of Your Instant Pot You've Probably Never Cleaned

An Instant Pot can be a lifesaver if you work the entire day and don't have enough time and energy to prepare a meal once you get home. Making instant pot recipes simplifies weeknight cooking, since many of them do not require constant monitoring and instead rely on slow cooking. However, while an Instant Pot makes cooking easier for everyone, there's one part of this tool that often gets overlooked when it is time to clean it — the silicone sealing ring.

The silicone ring is an essential component of the Instant Pot. It serves as a flexible, rubber-like seal that locks the steam and pressure in when the appliance is in use, thereby ensuring that the pot cooks the food evenly. Because this part is made of porous silicone, it tends to absorb the strong odors of the ingredients and food cooked inside the pot. Oftentimes, the silicone ring continues to smell like onions, garlic, or beef long after it's been washed. This can be off-putting the next time the Instant Pot is used to cook a different dish.

In an Instant Pot Community Facebook group page, many users voiced frustrations that putting the ring in the dishwasher doesn't always work. However, one group member by the name of Susan Anderson Galloway may have found a method that can effectively eliminate the pungent and nasty scent the silicone ring tends to develop over repeated use.