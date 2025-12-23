The California Mexican Diner That Elvis Loved Still Serves His Favorite Order

Few music artists have captured the attention of fans quite like Elvis Presley. From the moment he crooned "Don't Be Cruel" on the "Ed Sullivan Show" in 1956, he became a national sensation, sparking the kind of fandom that would have his fans making pilgrimages to locations associated with "The King." These include his Graceland estate in Tennessee, his birthplace of Tupelo, Mississippi, parts of Hawaii where he filmed several movies, and Las Vegas, where he is still immortalized by hundreds of impersonators. This lengthy list also includes Palm Springs, California, a desert oasis where Presley purchased a home and where he regularly spent a few months of the year. Here, he was known to frequent a Mexican restaurant called Las Casuelas, an eatery that opened in 1958 and is still in operation.

Located just up the street from Walk of the Stars (Palm Springs' version of the Hollywood Walk of Fame) where Elvis himself is immortalized with a star, Las Casuelas has been run by the Delgado family since its inception. Their timeless family recipes have garnered generations of fans, including Elvis, whose favorite order was quite low-key and simple. It's said that he loved the Frijoles Rancheros and a glass of iced tea. Frijoles Rancheros remains on the menu and is a bowl of pinto beans that have been cooked and flavored with onions, tomatoes, cilantro, Guerito chiles (a type of light-colored, Mexican chile), bell peppers, and cheese. The restaurant has hosted many famous Palm Springs residents over the decades including Sonny and Cher as well as Dwight Eisenhower and his wife Mamie.